ATP: Russian Armenian Karen Khachanov is ranked 8th for first time

The Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) on Monday issued its new world rankings.

Accordingly, Russia’s No. 1-ranked player, Muscovite Armenian Karen Khachanov, has climbed to 8th spot for the first time in his professional tennis career.

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic continues to top the ATP Rankings, and he is still followed by Rafael Nadal (Spain) and Roger Federer (Switzerland), respectively.

https://sport.news.am/eng/news/101630/atp-russian-armenian-karen-khachanov-is-ranked-8th-for-first-time.html

