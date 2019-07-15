Armenian poetry to feature in play by Adishakti

The theatre company will present Lentils and Stones, inspired by poet Zahrad’s A Woman Cleaning Lentils

Theatre will meet puppetry and dance at a show to behosted by Adishakti here on July 20.

Lentils and Stones, inspired by the poem A Woman Cleaning Lentils by Armenian poet Zahrad, was conceived by Vijay Ravikumar as part of the Take Flight support and mentorship programme by Perch Collective, Chennai.

The poem is among the best-known works of Zareh Yaldizciyan, who used the pen name Zahrad.

Born in Istanbul, Zahrad, who died in 2007, has been hailed as one of the most prolific contributors to modern Armenian literature.

Portraying life

Lentils and Stones revolves around the mundane life of an aged woman whose mind goes wandering as she goes about her daily routine.

Her thoughts takes her to unexpected places, sometimes leading, sometimes following.

In a curious reversal of roles, the old woman’s television watches on, trying to collect data on this woman whose world has long since passed. The show starts at 7 p.m. Entry is free.

