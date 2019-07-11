Courtyard by Marriott Hotel to be built in central Yerevan

Courtyard by Marriott Hotel in Yerevan will be a combination of Armenian hospitality and services that are in line with international standards (photo report).

Chief Operating Officer of Marriott International Reiner Sachau told journalists that this hotel will unquestionably convey a new message in the hospitality and hotel business sector.

“The principle of Mr. Marriott, who established our company back in 1927, was the following: we need to take care of our employees so that our employees take care of our guests so that they come again and again. We will also be guided by this principle so that Courtyard by Marriott becomes a special place for our employees and guests,” Reiner Sachau told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Marriott International and Galaxy Group of Companies signed today an agreement that will lead to the construction of the new Courtyard by Marriott Hotel in Yerevan, which will be under the management of Marriott International.

Several dozens of foreign guests have arrived in Yerevan to participate in the event devoted to the launch of the project, including representatives and the administration of Marriott International and specialists of the German Kontura company.

Co-founder of Galaxy Group of Companies Artyom Khachatryan told journalists that this project had engaged an international company that conducted a study in Armenia and recommended how the new hotel should be and what standards it has to meet. It turned out that the most interesting solution is the construction of a so-called “mixed use” building that features a hotel, a residential complex, conference halls and a number of services.

Broadway Malyan dealt with the building’s architecture, and its director Stuart Ruff said the building will be a quality and modern building.

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...