Pontifical Thanksgiving Prayer Held in Prelacy Churches

ENCINO—The 24th anniversary of the election and consecration of His Holiness Aram I as Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia was celebrated within Western Prelacy Churches, with Pontifical Thanksgiving Prayer.

His Holiness Aram I Catholicos was elected Pontiff on June 28, 1995, and consecrated on July 1, 1995.

On Sunday, June 30, Western Prelate Archbishop Moushegh Mardirossian, presided over Divine Liturgy, delivered his message, and conducted Pontifical Thanksgiving Prayer service at Holy Martyrs Church in Encino.

Western Prelate Archbishop Moushegh Mardirossian delivers his message at Holy Martyrs Church in Encino on June 30

Archbishop Mardirossian delivered the sermon, focusing on the life of Catholicos St. Nerses the Great, whose feast was celebrated on Saturday June 29. The prelate reflected on the Christocentric life and service of St. Nerses the Great, adding that with the same spirit, commitment, wisdom and mission as St. Nerses, His Holiness Catholicos Aram I was elected Catholicos 24 years ago. He succeeded in further flourishing the Catholicosate of the Great House of Cilicia, keeping strong the ecumenism and interfaith dialogue, and leading the spiritual and national lives of the Armenian faithful throughout the Diaspora.

At the conclusion of his sermon, Prelate Archbishop Moushegh Mardirossian prayed for the Lord to grant His Holiness Catholicos Aram I a healthy and long life to lead the faithful and the Catholicosate.

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...