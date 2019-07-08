Mayor of Glendale Says Diaspora is Inspired by “New Armenia”

By Ani Paitjan

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received the Mayor of Glendale, California, Ara Najarian, on July 1. Pashinyan said that under the conditions of political change in Armenia, there are now new opportunities for strengthening relations with the Diaspora. According to the United States Census Bureau, there are nearly 485,970 Armenians living in the US (2017 data). California is home to the largest population of Armenian Americans where about 205,000 Armenian Americans reside in the state.

Najarian noted that the diaspora was inspired by the “new Armenia.” The mayor of Glendale has informed that after the governmental changes in the country following the Velvet Revolution of Spring 2018, many Armenians from the diaspora consider that there are the necessary conditions for living and doing business in their homeland.

According to the General Consulate of the Republic of Armenia in Los Angeles, the number of people wishing to get the Armenian citizenship during the last two years has doubled.

“After the revolution, our compatriots have completely changed their aspirations, perceptions. they look at Armenia with a different eye and have a great desire to be in contact with Armenia. Getting citizenship or dual citizenship is one of those ways,” said Armen Baibourtian, Armenia’s Consul General to Los Angeles.

Najarian added that the diaspora has now great confidence in the Armenian government and is glad that Armenia is in reliable hands. He welcomed Zareh Sinanyan’s appointment as High Commissioner of Diaspora Affairs of the Republic of Armenia.

During the meeting, Nikol Pashinyan and Ara Najarian discussed issues related to the future of Armenia, including government objectives and strengthening of Armenia-Diaspora relations.

