Legendary football player Sarkis Hovivian passes away

The legendary football player, master of sports of the USSR, honored trainer of the Armenian SSR Sarkis Hovivian died aged 81, the daughter of the athlete Sofia Hovivian told Armenian News – NEWS.am

Sarkis Hovivian was one of the best strikers of Armenian football.

He has also been engaged in coaching for many years.

https://news.am/eng/news/522680.html

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...