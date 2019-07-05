Paylan congratulates the Locum of the Armenian Patriarchate of Constantinople, criticizes the election

Turkish-Armenian MP Garo Paylan representing the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), congratulated Bishop Sahak Mashalian on being elected as Locum Tenens of the Armenian Patriarchate of Constantinople.

Ermenihaber reports, that in his congratulatory message, the Turkish-Armenian MP, however, raised concerns regarding the election process.

“Congratulating the newly-elected Locum Tenens, I point to the fact that elections were held with a violation. Only clergymen who were born in Turkey or whose parents were Armenians with Turkey citizenship had the right to run for the Locum Tenens,” Paylan said, adding the Ministry of Interiors had left unanswered his respective inquiries about the matter.

To note, Mashalian is set to manage the activities of the Patriarchate before a new patriarch is elected.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2019/07/05/Paylan-congratulates/2137097

