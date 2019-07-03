Consul General of Russian Federation in Istanbul awarded medal of Russian Orthodox Church

On 2nd July 2019, at the Church of Ss. Constantine and Helen in Istanbul, located in the territory of the summer residence of the General Consulate of the Russian Federation, Priest Georgy Sergeyev, responsible for taking pastoral care of the Russian-speaking faithful in Turkey, presented Mr. Andrei Podelyshev, Russia’s Consul General in Istanbul, with the medal of the Order of St. Seraphim of Sarov with the blessing of His Holiness Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia.

The Russian diplomat was presented with this lofty church award “in consideration of his assistance in organizing divine services at the church in territory of the summer residence of the General Consulate of the Russian Federation in Istanbul.”

Rev. Georgy Sergeyev conveyed to Mr. Podelyshev words of gratitude from His Holiness Patriarch Kirill and wished him further blessed success in his challenging diplomatic mission.

Mr. Podelyshev thanked the Primate of the Russian Orthodox Church for the award and assured Fr. Georgy of the Russian diplomatic representation’s support in taking care of the faithful.

Russian Orthodox Church official portal/

DECR Communication Service

https://mospat.ru/en/2019/07/03/news175998/

