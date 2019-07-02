Number of citizens from US seeking Armenian citizenship increases after 2018 revolution

YEREVAN, JULY 2, ARMENPRESS. Number of US citizens of Armenian origins seeking to acquire Armenian citizenship has drastically increasing following the 2018 velvet revolution in Armenia, Voice of America reported.

Since Armenia’s independence, the government’s approaches to acquiring Armenian citizenship and dual citizenship have changed. Armenia has a law on dual citizenship adopted in 2007 and amended in 2017 according to which the Armenian citizens have a right to have more than one citizenship.

“We have a Diaspora, and many of our compatriots want to acquire Armenian citizenship. They are using this right in accordance with the law. After the revolution the aspirations, perceptions among our compatriots have changed completely, they are looking at Armenia differently and have a great wish to communicate with the homeland. Acquiring citizenship or dual citizenship is one of these forms”, Armenia’s Consul General in Los Angeles, Ambassador Armen Bayburdyan said.

The General Consulate in LA has calculated and revealed that over the past two years the number of people seeking Armenian citizenship has doubled.

Armenia has three diplomatic representations in the US. The process of acquiring Armenian citizenship lasts up to 6 months. According to the Armenian President’s decree, the person, after being granted with an Armenian citizenship, should visit Armenia to receive the passport.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

https://armenpress.am/eng/news/980503/

