Armenian athletes of Minsk 2019 European Games return to homeland

The Armenian delegation returned to Yerevan after the European Games in Minsk.

Armenia won 11 medals – 5 gold, 3 silver and 3 bronze, ranking 11th in the overall standings.

Gold medals were won by boxers Arthur Hovhannisyan (49 kg) and Hovhannes Bachkov (64 kg), Greco-Roman wrestler Artur Aleksanyan (97 kg), gymnast Arthur Davtyan (vault) and sambo wrestler Tigran Kirakosyan (52 kg).

Sambo wrestlers David Grigoryan (82 kg), gymnast Vahagn Davtyan (rings) and Greco-Roman wrestler Karapet Chalyan (77 kg) became silver winners.

Boxers Karen Tonakanian (60 kg) and Gor Nersesyan (81 kg), sambo wrestler Arsen Ghazaryan won bronze medals.

Russia ranked first with 108 medals (43-23-42).

https://sport.news.am/eng/news/101230/armenian-athletes-of-minsk-2019-european-games-return-to-homeland.html

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...