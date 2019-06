Armenian PM appoints Karen Mirzoyan as a special assignments ambassador

“Under Article 16, Part 1 of the RA Law on Diplomatic Service, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has signed a decree according to which Karen Mirzoyan was appointed as special assignments ambassador”, the Government’s press service reports.

