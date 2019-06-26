Number of drug addicts in Armenia grows by 6%

The number of people using drugs in Armenia has grown by 6 percent as compared with last year.

As of January 1, 2019 there are 6,951 recorded drug addicts in Armenia, the health ministry said in a statement. Most of them are aged 28-49 (64%), there are also five people under 16.

By joining UN in 1993 Armenia ratified UN General Assembly’s conventions on the fight against drug abuse and illicit Trafficking.

According to the latest report prepared by the UN Office on Drugs and Crime, about 271 million people around the world used cannabis, cocaine, opium and synthetic drugs in 2017, 35 million people needed medical assistance due to drug addiction.

June 26 is International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. It was approved by a resolution of the UN General Assembly, adopted on December 7, 1987 on the basis of the recommendation of the 1987 International Conference on Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking in Vienna.

