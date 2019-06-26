Armenian architect taught new Istanbul mayor to look at cities through architect’s eyes

In one of his interviews before getting elected mayor of Istanbul, Ekrem Imamoglu said he started looking at the aesthetic architecture and tall buildings in his hometown Trabizon differently after touring the city with Armenian architect Zakaria Mildanoglu.

Ekrem Imamoglu stressed the fact that it was Armenian architect Zakari Mildanoglu who taught him how to look at cities through the eyes of an architect.

Zakaria Mildanoglu took part in the renovation of the Holy Cross Armenian Church of Akhtamar in Van and made great efforts to preserve Armenian churches in the territory of Turkey.

https://news.am/eng/news/520598.html

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...