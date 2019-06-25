TODAY: Exclusive online tour of “Calouste: a life, not an exhibition”

TODAY, JUNE 25, 4PM (Yerevan time)

The AGBU Armenian Virtual College, Portugal-Armenia Friendship Association and Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation present “Calouste: a life, not an exhibition”, an exclusive online tour of the exhibition dedicated to the life and work of the famous philanthropist, founder of one of the largest charitable foundations and AGBU second president Calouste Gulbenkian. The exhibition opened at the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation Headquarters and Museum in Lisbon, Portugal, in March 2019 in commemoration of the 150th anniversary of Calouste Gulbenkian.

Razmik Panossian, Director of the Armenian Communities of the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation, and Lia Khachikyan, member of the Portugal-Armenia Friendship Association and AVC hybrid program teacher at the University of Lisbon, will guide you on the virtual visit to the exhibition. We extend our special thanks to the President of the Portugal – Armenia Friendship Association Vahé Mkhitarian for supporting this initiative and bringing it to life.

Watch at:

https://www.facebook.com/OnlineArmenianEducation/posts/10156417902163157

The language of the tour is Armenian.

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...