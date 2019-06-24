Minsk 2019: Armenia’s Gurgen Hovhannisyan beats Turkish opponent

Armenian boxer Gurgen Hovhannisyan (+91 kg) came out on the fourth day of the European Games being held in Minsk, Belarus.

In the 1/8 finals the Armenian athlete faced Turkey’s Ilyas Muchahit. Hovhannisyan celebrated a 3-2 victory over his opponent and reached the quarterfinals, the National Olympic Committee reported.

The Armenian athlete had started performing from the 1/16 finals where had defeated Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Veletik Dusan 3-2.

Another Armenian boxer Zhirayr Sargsyan (56 kg) conceded defeat in the 1/8 finals earlier on Monday.

Armenia’s Baregham Harutyunyan (52 kg) will also perform later today.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2019/06/24/Minsk-2019/2131971

