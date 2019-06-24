Charles Aznavour square inaugurated in France’s Chaville

Square dedicated to Charles Aznavour was inaugurated in the French Chaville commune on June 21, the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs informs.

Attending the event were Armenia’s Ambassador to France Hasmik Tolmajian, Chaville Mayor Jean-Jacques Guillet, Hauts-de-Seine MP Jacques Maire. The municipal choir of Chaville performed a number of Charles Aznavour’s works, the national anthems of Armenia and France were played.

Ambassador Tolmajian expressed gratitude to the municipal authorities of Chaville for the initiative dedicated to “the great Armenian and the great Frenchman,” which is also a tribute to Armenian-French friendship.

She emphasized the invaluable role Charles Aznavour had in bridging the two peoples and countries.

https://armradio.am/en/16954

