Papakosta to Archbishop of America: Your name means hope for something new

Deputy Minister of Citizen Protection Katerina Papakosta-Sidiropoulou greeted the new Archbishop of America, Elpidophoros at an event in his honor.

Deputy Minister of Citizen Protection Katerina Papakosta-Sidiropoulou attended, as the representative of Greek government, the luncheon on Wednesday evening, which was held by Pantelis Maravelias and Themistoklis Chapter HJ-9 Piraeus, in honor of the new Archbishop of America, Elpidophoros.

In her brief greeting to Elpidophoros, she expressed her delight at his presence, and said “your name means hope for something new.

“Hope is one element that is part of your aura. The hope for your unanimous election, the hope for your Archdiocese, and the hope for Greek community with your presence. There is something I want you to have with you. The hope of a nation will be there with you,” she said.

https://www.romfea.news/papakosta-to-archbishop-of-america-your-name-means-hope-for-something-new/#utm_source=twitter&utm_medium=tweet&utm_campaign=31.05_papakosta-to-archbishop-of-america-your-name-means-hope-for-something-new&utm_term=31.05_papakosta-to-archbishop-of-america-your-name-means-hope-for-something-new

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...