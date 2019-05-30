Photo-exhibition on Armenia’s velvet revolution opened at UN

YEREVAN, MAY 30, ARMENPRESS. The Permanent Mission of Armenia to the United Nations hosted a reception and a photo exhibition on May 28 entitled “Armenia’s Velvet revolution” at the UN headquarters. The event displayed photographs showcasing the progress of the peaceful civic movement, marches and demonstrations that took place in Armenia in spring 2018, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Armenia.

Attended by a large number of ambassadors and delegates of the UN member states, representatives of the UN Secretariat, as well as members of the Armenian community, the event featured remarks by the Permanent Representative of Armenia to the UN Mher Margaryan.

In his welcoming remarks, the Permanent Representative of Armenia pointed out that the events which took place last year marked a new chapter in the history of Armenia, highlighting the important symbolism of holding an exhibition dedicated to the Velvet Revolution and celebrating the First Republic of Armenia at the United Nations on 28 May. Noting that democracy, promotion of human rights, empowerment of women and youth in the political and social life are important priorities for the Government of Armenia, Mher Margaryan recalled Armenia’s candidacy for the membership of the UN Human Rights Council for the term 2020-2022.

Ruben Rubinyan, Chair of the Standing Committee on Foreign Relations of the National Assembly of Armenia, briefed the guests on the evolution of the events depicted in the exhibit as well as on the parliamentary activities in the field of foreign relations.

