Independence of the first Armenian Republic celebrated in Antelias

The Independence of the first Armenian Republic was celebrated on May 26th, 2019, at the Catholicosate of Cilicia, in Antelias.

His Holiness Catholicos Aram I of the Armenian Church, Holy See of Cilicia presided over the Divine Liturgy and conducted Thanksgiving prayers for the Republic and blessing of the flag.

After the service, the pontifical procession moved in front of the Independence Monument, where a requiem service was held for the souls of the martyrs of the Battle of Sartarabad.

At the end of the service, celebrations continued at the Main Hall of the Catholicosate with a cultural programme and marked the nameday of His Holiness Aram I.

https://armradio.am/en/14135