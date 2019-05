Serj Tankian contributes vocals to Game of Thrones soundtrack

Serj Tankian has made an appearance on the 32-track Game of Thrones soundtrack for the eighth and final season.

“I’m honored to announce that my friend and series composer Ramin Djawadi invited me to contribute vocals to “The Rains of Castamere” for the Season 8 soundtrack,” Tankian said in a Facebook post.

https://armradio.am/en/13552

