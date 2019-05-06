The relics of the ASALA’s hero Gourgen Yanikian were reburied in Yerablur military pantheon

On 5 May, 2019, the official delegation of the Republic of Western Armenian took part in the burial ceremony of sacred relics of the spiritual father of the Liberation Struggle of Western Armenia Gourgen Yanikian at Yerablur military pantheon

The delegation consisted of number of ministers, headed by Prime Minister Garnik Sarkissian, accompanied by brotherly emotions of President Armenak Abrahamyan.

As Prime Minister Sarkisian emphasized during the press conference, Gurgen Yanikyan from Karin is a symbol of all Armenians of Western Armenia.

With his voluntary decision, he once again reminded the world that the violation of the rights of Armenian nation and especially of Western Armenia and the patience of Armenians towards denialism are not infinite.

This is the message of Gourgen Yanikian’s heroism, about which Prime Minister Sarkissian talked about towards thousands of people gathered in Yerablur. “Dying for the nation is not only self-sacrifice; a person dies for the ongoing and continuing liberation struggle.If all these Armenian sons gathered here today, are sincere in their feelings, each of them must be part of the liberation struggle launched by Gourgen Yanikian”.

Prime Minister Garnik Sarkisian pronounced these words with anger and anxiety because none of the speakers mentioned Western Armenia, for which was the heroic step of Gourgen Yanikian.

Everyone praised the human qualities of the hero and forgot his main mission – to liberate Western Armenia.

Today, in the Armenian political field, only the state structures of Western Armenia practically continue the struggle for the complete liberation of Western Armenia.

http://westernarmeniatv.com/en/44167/the-relics-of-the-asalas-hero-gourgen-yanikian-were-reburied-in-yerablur-military-pantheon

