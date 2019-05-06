Japan donates new batch of fire engines to Armenia – PM expresses gratitude for donation

YEREVAN, MAY 6, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan attended the presentation of the fire engines by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) at the Emergency Situations Ministry of Armenia. Japan donated 14 fire engines together with some other equipment. Ambassador of Japan to Armenia Jun Yamada and JICA representative Yukiko Ejiri were present at the ceremony.

“I want to express gratitude to the Government of Japan for the assistance to Armenia and technical and financial support provided to Armenia for years”, ARMENPRESS reports the PM as saying. He added that JICA’s support to Armenia has always been useful for the development of Armenia, particularly for the modernization of the energy system of the country and protection from natural disasters.

“Armenia is always interested in strengthening friendly relations and cooperation with Japan”, Pashinyan said, expressing confidence that the two peoples have a lot in common.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan

https://armenpress.am/eng/news/973852/

