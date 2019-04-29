Armenian ombudsman to be granted top international status for effective work

The Armenian ombudsman will be honored with international human rights organizations’ A-class status for his effective work and efforts to ensure independence.

The decision to grant Arman Tatoyan with the top award was made based on an international review of his activities in accordance with the Paris Principles (defined by the United Nations in 1992 to assess human rights institutions’ work).

The affirmation of the highest status by an independent commission of the International Association of Official Human Rights Agencies (IAOHRA) testifies to the full independence, credibility and effective work of the Armenian ombudsman, according to an official press release.

The status entitles the top human rights institution to attend, and make speeches at, the working meetings of international organizations, including the UN Human Rights Council, engaging in the decision-making and enjoying the right to vote, and be elected to those bodies.

The status of national institutions of human rights is evaluated every five years. The Human Rights Defender of Armenia has been enjoying the status since 2006.

https://www.tert.am/en/news/2019/04/29/ombudsman/2985544

