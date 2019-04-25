Turkish Presidency Communications Director Calls on the Global Armenian Community to Visit the Site of Akhtamar Church

Turkish Presidency Communications Director Fahrettin Altun calls on the the global Armenian community to visit the site of Akhtamar Church (the Church of the Holy Cross).

”The Akdamar Church, restored by Turkish government, is a testament to our nation’s rich history and cultural diversity. We invite all members of the global Armenian community to visit this world heritage site”, Fahrettin Altun tweeted.

The Church of the Holy Cross is a medieval Armenian church in Turkey’s eastern Van province. It was built between 915 and 921 A.D. by architect Bishop Manuel, under the supervision of Gagik I Ardzruni, an Armenian king.

It was included in the UNESCO Tentative List of World Heritage on April 13, 2015.

