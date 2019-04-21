In Remembrance: Classical Music by Armenian Composers

Copresented by the UCLA Herb Alpert School of Music

Celebrate Armenia’s rich musical history with exquisite performances of works by four of the greatest Armenian composers of the 20th century— Komitas Vardapet, Aram Khachaturian, Alan Hovhaness, and Edward Mirzoian.

Enjoy an evening of performances by the UCLA VEM Ensemble, featuring mezzo-soprano Danielle Segen, the VEM String Quartet, and special guest, Los Angeles-based composer Artashes Kartalyan. Introduced by artistic director, violinist, and UCLA music professor Movses Pogossian, on the eve of Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day.

