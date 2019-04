7 year-old Armenian Girl to Represent Russia in Turkey

7-year-old Anjelina Mkrtchyan will represent Russia in a beauty and talent contest “Universe beauty”, to be held in Turkey.

In March Anjelina took part in Moscow Beauty 2019 festival and won the title of Little miss Moscow.

