ANCA hails house democracy partnership visit to Armenia

The Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) Executive Director Aram Hamparian has offered his comment regarding this week’s US House Democracy Partnership visit to Armenia.

“This week’s working visit to Armenia by a delegation representing the bipartisan US House Democracy Partnership (HDP) provides an opportunity for US legislators to engage directly with their counterparts in the Armenian Parliament, and to witness, first-hand, Armenia’s remarkable recent progress – from its internationally acclaimed constitutional transfer of power and universally praised free and fair elections to its broad-based democratic development and advances in good governance.”

“The growth of ties between the House Democracy Partnership and the Armenian Parliament will advance key ANCA policy priorities:

· Strengthening the legislative component of the US-Armenia partnership (constructively balancing executive branch influence).

· Further empowering Armenian American constituents as central stakeholders in expanding U.S.-Armenia cooperation.

· Driving progress toward a sustained, strategic upgrade of US-Armenia political, economic, and military relations.”

https://www.tert.am/en/news/2019/04/17/anca/2975494

