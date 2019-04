European Wrestling Championship: Armenia’s Karen Aslanyan wins bronze in Bucharest

Greco-Roman wrestler Karen Aslanyan has won a bronze medal in the European championship being held in Bucharest, Romania.

The sportsman (w/c) gained advantage over Serbia’s Mate Nemesh whom he beat 4-2 in a match for the third place, the National Olympic Committee’s website reports.

In the qualifier, he faced Gevorg Sahakyan of Poland, who successful entry into the final round paved Aslanyan’s way for the fight for bronze.

