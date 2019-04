Aleppo’s Armenian community celebrates Palm Sunday with grand ceremony

The Armenian community of Aleppo celebrated Palm Sunday (Tsaghkazard) with a grand ceremony, reports Armenpress.

The ceremony at St. Mary’s Armenian Church was performed by Primate of the Aleppo Diocese of the Catholicosate of the Great House of Cilicia, His Grace, Archbishop Shahan Sarkisian.

According to the source, the ceremony gathered nearly 2,000 representatives of the Armenian community of Aleppo.

https://news.am/eng/news/507138.html

