President of Artsakh holds meeting with Catholicos of All Armenians Garegin II

YEREVAN, APRIL 8, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan on April 8 met with Catholicos of All Armenians Garegin II, the Artsakh Presidential Office told Armenpress.

A wide spectrum of issues related to the state-church relations, state building process in Artsakh, domestic and foreign policy, inter-Armenian unity was discussed during the meeting.

Both sides highlighted the role of the Armenian Apostolic Church in state-building, maintaining the Armenian national identity, cementing the Armenia-Artsakh-Diaspora trinity.

Primate of the Artsakh Diocese Archbishop Pargev Martirosyan participated in the meeting.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

https://armenpress.am/eng/news/970391/

