Launch of countdown clock in Yerevan with 100-days to go to 2019 UEFA European U-19 Championship

Yerevan Mayor Hayk Marutyan, the Chairman of the Football Federation of Armenia Artur Vanetsyan were joined by the residents and the guest of the capital on Saturday to unveil a ceremonial countdown clock to mark the 100-day countdown to the 2019 UEFA European Under-19 Championship. The clock was placed in downtown Yerevan at Europe square.

“This is an unpreceded sport event as in July Yerevan will become the football capital of Europe. The major event will make Yerevan more recognizable,” the chairman of the federation stated during the unveiling ceremony, thanking the Yerevan municipality and other stakeholders in organizing the event.

To remind, Yerevan will host the final stage of the 2019 UEFA European Under-19 Championship from 14 to 27 July. The matches will be played at Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium, Banants Stadium, and Football Academy Stadium.



A total of eight teams will play in the tournament, including the defending champions Portugal, seven-time champions Spain and three-time winners of the tournament France.

The teams will be drawn into two groups of four teams. Our team has been qualified to the tournament automatically as the hosts of the tournament.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2019/04/06/Championship/2096751

