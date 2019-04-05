Works of famous Italian painters of 16-18th centuries being displayed in Yerevan

YEREVAN, APRIL 5, ARMENPRESS. The paintings of famous Italian masters of 16-18th centuries, brought from the Old National Gallery of Art of Trieste city, are being displayed in Yerevan, reports Armenpress.

The opening ceremony of the exhibition was held on April 5 in the National Gallery of Armenia.

The ceremony was attended by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

“I want to express my deepest gratitude to Ambassador of Italy to Armenia Vincenzo del Monaco for contributing to the cultural dialogue between the two states and peoples. This exhibition is not a unique cultural event: by this the embassy continues its old tradition to introduce the diverse Italian culture to the Armenian public. Thus, in person of Vincenzo del Monaco, I also welcome the efforts of his former colleagues”, the PM said.

“This is a great cultural initiative which is in accordance with the most important goals and targets of Armenia and the Embassy of Italy. The selection of the exhibits has been made purposefully. Paintings are displayed which have been made by the representatives of various schools of North Italy”, the Italian Ambassador said.

Deputy culture minister of Armenia Tigran Galstyan said the temporary exhibitions are the best ways to boost museums, and the cooperation of cultures contributes to the development of different cultures.

The exhibition will remain open until June 16.

https://armenpress.am/eng/news/970294/

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...