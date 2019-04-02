Kim Kardashyan says has been googling Armenian names for fourth child

Reality star Kim Kardashian has revealed she has recently been doing research on Armenian names for her fourth child, E! News reports.

During a visit on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday Kim said she thinks naming her new child Rob in a tribute to her younger brother.

“Actually, I do have one name. I was truthfully thinking about just naming him Rob, after my brother,” Kim said.

However, she admitted it could clash with her three current kids who are all known for their quirky names.

‘Then it’s North, Saint, Chicago – Rob,” she said. “It doesn’t, like, really go. But I really was feeling that, and my brother approved that. So that’s our one kind of name.”

She again stressed it would be just “Rob,” explaining: “I like Rob West, but not Robert West.”

However, making it clear it was not a final choice, Kim admitted she had been “googling Armenian boys’ names” on Sunday night

Kim also admitted she takes suggestions from her famous family.

“We all weigh in – I definitely take a family survey,” she said of baby names, saying they then wait a few days to “figure out what the baby looks like.”

Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West will welcome a baby boy sometime soon, likely in May. The baby will be born through a surrogate.

http://www.armradio.am/en/9795

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...