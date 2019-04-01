Pashinyan congratulates Assyrian community of Armenia on Ha b’ Nisin

YEREVAN, APRIL 1, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has congratulated the Assyrian community of Armenia on Ha b’ Nisin – the Assyrian New Year.

“Dear representatives of the Assyrian community of Armenia”, the PM said in an address published on his website. “I cordially congratulate you on the Assyrian New Year, Ha b’ Nisin. Through destiny have the Armenian and Assyrian peoples, who have cultural relations of many centuries, withstood together numerous challenges, and shared each other’s both sorrow and joy. A part of Assyrians scattered all around the world have for a long time settled in Armenia, becoming an inseparable part of our society. It has had its permanent and undeniable contribution to the multilateral development and progress of our country.

Let this magnificent spring holiday of love and fertility symbolizing the rebirth of nature be a beginning of new constructive plans and realization of ideas for our brotherly people Assyrian people.

I am wishing you welfare and realization of all honest goals.

Happy Ha b’ Nisin”.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

https://armenpress.am/eng/news/969634/

