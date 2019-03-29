Council of Europe culture fund approves funding for Armenian Genocide movie

YEREVAN, MARCH 29, ARMENPRESS. Eurimages, the cultural support fund of the Council of Europe, has approved funding for Aurora’s Sunrise, a joint Armenian-German film production about Armenian Genocide survivor Aurora Mardiganian.

Eurimages Armenia representative Susanna Harutyunyan told a news conference that Aurora’s Sunrise is the first Armenian documentary-animation film project to be funded by Eurimages.

She said the Eurimages board has approved 140,000 euro funding for the movie, which is 24% of the total budget.

“The Armenian National Film Center has also provided support – 45 million drams, and 2,4 million drams was provided by the Armenian-Turkish platform of Golden Apricot. The Canadian Zoryan Institute’s support is also of high importance, in form of archive materials,” she said.

Production is underway for already 4 years with Bars Media and the German Gebruder Beetz film studios.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

https://armenpress.am/eng/news/969435/

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...