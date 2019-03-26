Aram I to Re-Consecrate Forty Martyrs Cathedral in Aleppo

ANTELIAS, Lebanon—His Holiness Aram I, Catholicos of the Great House will visit the Armenian-populated Syrian city of Aleppo on March 30 to re-consecrate the Forty Martyrs Armenian Cathedral.

“Syria was in crisis over the past seven years. Now Syrian Armenians started the process of their collective rehabilitation,” Aram I said.

After its restoration, the first Divine Liturgy at the Forty Martyrs Cathedral will be celebrated in late March or early April.

The church was destroyed by the Islamic State militants in April 2015.

The Forty Martyrs Cathedral in Aleppo after it by destroyed in 2015

The restoration of the Forty Martyrs Church was financed by the Armenian community of Aleppo, with some 150,000 people said to have contributed to the repairs.

http://asbarez.com/178560/aram-i-to-re-consecrate-forty-martyrs-cathedral-in-aleppo/

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...