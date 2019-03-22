Central Bank of Armenia puts into circulation Galouste Gulbenkian-150 collector coin

YEREVAN, MARCH 22, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia on March 22 put into circulation the Galouste Gulbenkian-150 collector coin, the CBA told Armenpress.

The collector coin has been designed by Haroutiun Samuelian (obverse) and Vardan Vardanyan (reverse). It has been minted in the Lithuanian Mint.

Obverse: the monument symbolizing the collective image of Armenian benefactor (“Alley of Armenian Benefactors” memorial complex) and bilingual inscription “GRATITUDE”.

Reverse: the portrait of Galouste Gulbenkian and his signature.

Nominal value 10 000 dram

Metal and alloy gold 900

Weight 8,6 g

Diameter 22,0 mm

Quality proof

Edge ribbed

Quantity 1000 pcs

Galouste Gulbenkian (1869-1955), a renowned Armenian businessman and philanthropist, was the leading authority in the oil industry at the beginning of the 20th century and one of the most influential figures in oil diplomacy. He had good knowledge of oil reserves of Mesopotamia and dealt with oil exporting. In 1930 he was elected as president of the Armenian General Benevolent Union in Paris. According to Gulbenkian’s will, the “Calouste Gulbenkian” foundation was established in Lisbon in 1956, which has since provided financial support to the Armenian cultural associations, Armenian schools and churches of the Diaspora and bestowed scholarships to Armenian schoolchildren and students. Gulbenkian owned a rich collection of works of art, coins and art books, which is exclusively presented in the galleries of the Calouste Gulbenkian Museum in Lisbon.

Notice

Collector coins are made of precious metals and are issued to present to the society the national, international, historical and cultural, spiritual and other values of the country, to immortalize these values in the metal and to meet the demands of the numismatic market. Like any other currency the collector coins have face value which makes them the means of payment. However, the face value of these coins is much lower that their cost price which includes the cost of the precious metal used for manufacturing of the coin, mintage and other expenses. Low face value and high cost price allow these coins to be considered as the items of collection and not the means of payment used in money circulation. The collector coins have also the sale price set by the Central Bank of Armenia. As the items of collection the collector coins are issued in very restricted quantities and are not reissued. Numismatists, collectors and all interested persons can buy the Armenian collector coins in the sales salon “Numismatist” which is in the building of the Central Bank of Armenia and is open for everyone.

