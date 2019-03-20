Ashot Karapetyan wins the second medal in Turkey

Skier Ashot Karapetyan has won a bronze medal at Giant Slalom of the international tournament underway in Turkey, the National Olympic Committee reported.

The participant of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics fell behind of the leader by 3.49 seconds.

Among other Armenian representatives Harutyun Harutyunyan came the 8th, Arsen Ghazaryan – 12th, Mayis Yeghiazaryan – 25th and Zhirayr Arakelyan – 27th.

Earlier, the Armenian skiers performed at Slalom in Turkey. The best result had been registered by Ashot Karapetyan who came the second.

