New Zealand Mosque Massacre: Armenian Organizations and Community Members Condemn Attack on Muslim Community

Groups Reject Attacker’s Misappropriation of Armenian History and Language

(List of signatories at the bottom)

(New York, March 18, 2019) – Armenian organizations and community members around the world today issued the following statement in response to the attack on the Muslim community of New Zealand:

“Armenians around the world condemn the terror attacks against two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand on March 15, 2019. We also condemn the terrorist’s appropriation of Armenian language and history, including references to the Battles of Sarikamish and Sardarabad more than a century ago. Today, and always, we stand in solidarity with our Muslim brothers and sisters around the world and condemn any and all manifestation of hatred against Muslim communities.”

For more information, please contact:

In New York, Sarah Leah Whitson (English, Arabic, Armenian): +1(718) 213-7342; orsarahleahwhitson@yahoo.com. Twitter: @sarahleah1

In New York, Nancy Kricorian (English, French): +1(646) 234-8529 nkbookgroup@gmail.com Twitter: @nancykric

In San Francisco, Khatchig Mouradian (English, Armenian, Turkish): +1(617) 458-6778 khatchigm@hotmail.com

LIST OF SIGNATORIES

ORGANIZATIONS

Aleppo NGO (Armenia)

Armenian General Benevolent Union (USA)

Armenian Missionary Association of America (AMAA) (USA)

Nor Zartonk (Turkey)

Organization of Istanbul Armenians (OIA) (USA)

Zoravik Armenian Activist Collective (Massachusetts, USA)

INDIVIDUALS

Nancy Agabian (New York, USA)

Liana Aghajanian (Michigan, USA)

Mika Artyan (London, UK)

Sevag Arzoumanian (Massachusets, USA)

Sarkis Balkhian (Yerevan, ARMENIA)

Houri Berberian (California, USA)

Nigol Bezjian (Beirut, LEBANON)

Melissa Bilal (Istanbul, TURKEY)

Eric Bogosian (New York, USA)

Chris Bohjalian (Vermont, USA)

Alina Dakessian ((Beirut, LEBANON)

Antranig Dakessian (Beirut, LEBANON)

Silvina Der Meguerditchian (Berlin, GERMANY)

Atom Egoyan (Toronto, CANADA)

Ayda Erbal (New York, USA)

Houry Geudelekian (New York, USA)

Mamikon Hovsepyan (Yerevan, ARMENIA)

Sarah Ignatius (Massachusetts, USA)

Virginia Kerovpyan (Paris, FRANCE)

Arsinee Khanjian (Toronto, CANADA)

Raffi Khatchadourian (New York, USA)

Mary Kouyoumdjian (New York, USA)

Nancy Kricorian (New York, USA)

Shahe Mankerian (California, USA)

Mari Manoogian (Michigan, USA)

Sosy Mishoyan (Yerevan, ARMENIA)

Nare Mkrtchyan (California, USA)

Sato Moughalian (New York, USA)

Khatchig Mouradian (New York, USA)

Eric Nazarian (California, USA)

Marc Nichanian (Lisbon, PORTUGAL)

Garo Paylan (Istanbul, TURKEY)

Nelli Sargsyan (Vermont, USA)

Aram Saroyan (California, USA)

Judith Saryan (Massachusetts, USA)

Elyse Semerdjian (Washington, USA)

Anna Shahnazaryan (Yerevan, ARMENIA)

Vahe Tachjian (Berlin, GERMANY)

Serj Tankian (California, USA)

Hratch Tchilingirian (London, UK)

Sayat Tekir (Istanbul, TURKEY)

Henry Theriault (Massachusetts, USA)

Artyom Tonoyan (Minnesota, USA)

Scout Tufankjian (New York, USA)

Sarah Leah Whitson (New York, USA)

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...