Armenia President hosts Levon Aronian

On 19 March, President of the Republic of Armenia Armen Sarkissian hosted Armenia’s top chess player and multiple winner of the World Chess Olympiad Levon Aronian, reports the Office of the President of the Republic of Armenia, according to NEWS.am.

Levon Aronian told the President of Armenia about his future plans and his championships, stating that he has a rather busy schedule this year.

President Sarkissian wished Levon Aronian success and particularly said the following: “Each of your victories grants wonderful moments of pride to our people.”

The President expressed confidence that Armenians will have many such moments in the future.

