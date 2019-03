Vatican Releases Video to Mark 6th Anniversary of Election of Pope Francis

265th successor of St. Peter and 266th Vicar of Christ

The Vatican on March 13, 2019, released a short video to mark the 6th anniversary of the election of Pope Francis.Six years ago, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio, was elected 265th successor of St. Peter and 266th Vicar of Christ.On March 13, 2013, the 76-year-old Cardinal became Pope Francis, choosing the name in honor of Saint Francis of Assisi.

