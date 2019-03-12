James Appathurai: NATO welcomes Armenia’s participation in peacekeeping missions

YEREVAN. – NATO welcomes Armenia’s participation in peacekeeping missions.

James Appathurai, NATO Deputy Assistant Secretary General for Political Affairs and Security Policy and NATO Secretary General’s Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia, on Tuesday noted the aforementioned at a conference in capital city Yerevan.

The NATO representative recalled that this year marks the 25th anniversary of Armenia’s cooperation with the alliance, and stated that NATO’s discourse with Armenia is developing and it shall grow deeper.

Appathurai noted that Armenia’s representatives attend about fifty education events each year, added that NATO and Armenia work together against corruption, and said that Armenia partakes in the Integration Development program that contributes to good governance in the defense sector.

Also, the NATO official stressed, in particular, Armenia’s participation in peace processes, especially women’s participation in this mission.

James Appathurai added that four women take part in Armenia’s peacekeeping mission in Kosovo and that this is an excellent number.

