Armenian Ornamental Art Comes to Life

In 2010, Armen Kyurkchyan and his two daughters, Astghik and Sona, established Kyurkchyan Publishing House. Kyurkchyan is a designer and an author.

Armenian ornamental art, ornamental script and block printed fabrics are the elements of Kyurchyan’s work.

CivilNet visited the Kyurkchyan Publishing House to speak with Armen and Sona Kyurkchyans.

The Homeland Development Initiative Foundation (HDIF) makes ornamented ties, suspenders and cufflinks.

https://www.civilnet.am/news/2019/03/12/Armenian-Ornamental-Art-Comes-to-Life/356426

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...