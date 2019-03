Requiem service in memory of Patriarch of Constantinople Mesrop Archbishop Mutafyan to be held in Etchmiadzin’s St. Gayane church

Requiem service will be held in Etchmiadzin’s St. Gayane temple on March 10 in the memory of Armenian Patriarch of Constantinople Mesrop Archbishop Mutafyan chaired by Armenia’s Catholicos Karekin II.

On the same day requiem services will be held in all churches of Armenian Dioceses.

Mutafyan died on March 8 at the age of 62. He was in hospital for the past 11 years suffering from incurable disease.

He lost memory in 2008 and was replaced by Aram Archbishop Ateshyan.

