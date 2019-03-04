PM: Any attempt to resort to violence in Armenia must receive ‘strong legal counteraction’

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia, who is in Belgium on a working visit, took to Facebook on Monday to comment on the recent attack against the founder of “I am a university student” initiative, Narek Malyan.

In a Facebook live video, a graduate of the Yerevan State University, Malyan claimed he had been attacked by members of “Restart” student initiative close to his house on Sunday night.

While responding to the incident, police officers detained six citizens who were later freed, the Armenian Police said in a statement, adding a probe is underway.

Any attempt to resort to violence in Armenia must receive ‘a strong legal counteraction’, Pashinyan said.

“All those who act with the logic of disseminating violence, lies and fakes in new Armenia are acting against Armenia, against democracy and against the people,” he stressed.

