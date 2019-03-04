Armenian student sets third world record (PHOTO)

On 4 March, Yuri Sakunts, student of the Crisis Management State Academy of Armenia’s Ministry of Emergency Situations, two-time world record-setter and 14-time record-setter in Armenia’s book of heroic acts, pulled a car with his teeth and set a new record in Armenia and a new world record.

This comes after Sakunts pulled two 44-ton trains 15.3 meters with his little finger.

Yuri told journalists that he prolongs his life every time he sets a new record. “I’m thinking about the next record, but I don’t know when I’ll set it. I might pull an airplane,” he said.

Yuri Sakunts informed that he set his first and second records after pulling a 3-ton car with his teeth and walking and performing 83 push-ups on three soccer balls.

https://news.am/eng/news/499471.html

