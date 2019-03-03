Turkish Ministry of Culture: Ani is important for Turkey, new excavations will be conducted there

Turkish Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy explored the tourist areas of Kars province and made a statement in connection with the ruins of the city of Ani.

According to the Turkish Hurriyet, the Minister visited Sarykamysh, built by the Russian Tsar, Sarykamysh Catherine Palace, Kars Fortress and the ruins of Ani.

In Ani, the Turkish Minister visited the Cathedral and the Manuche Mosque.

The Minister noted that Ani is important for Turkey, stressing that the ruins of the city were included in the UNESCO list as the cradle of civilization.

According to him, soon excavations will begin in Ani, which will last 6 months, in which a large number of archaeologists will be involved.

At the same time, he did not use the words “Armenians” or “Armenia”, despite the fact that all the monuments of Ani, with the exception of one, are Armenian, and Ani was the capital of Armenia in the 10-11 centuries.

