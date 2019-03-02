Patrick Fiori, Helene Segara, Lea Castel to give a concert in memory of Charles Aznavour in Yerevan

A concert dedicated to memory of the world-renowned French-Armenian chansonnier Charles Aznavour will take place on May 26 at Karen Demirchyan Sport Complex in Yerevan. The event, titled “For you, Armenia” is organized by French “Shahbazyan” and “Армцентр” production companies. The concert is dedicated to the 95th birthday anniversary of Charles Aznavour.

“Dealing with the name Aznavour is quite challenging. We have tried to make the best and most impressive,” Director Lusine Martirosyan told a press conference on Saturday, speaking of the preparation works of the event. In her words, no dance performances are planned at the event. “The evening will be dominated by Aznavour mood as we will try to pass it through lights and music dramaturgy to convey the Aznavour world to the audience,” Martirosyan said.

French-Armenian producer Hayk Shahbazyan, the co-author of the project, informed that the concert will feature six famous singers – Patrick Fiori, Helene Segara, Lea Castel, Slimane, Kate Rein, and French Armenian singer Raffi Arto.

The concert will be accompanied by Armenian National Philharmonic Orchestra conducted by Eduard Topchyan.

“The main challenge is that the invited singers will perform for the first time with the Philharmonic Orchestra, considering also they are pop singers. Over the past years the Orchestra has performed with number of stars, and I think it will overcome this issue as well to ensure a great event. If Aznavour were alive, he would definitely approve this initiative,” Ruzanna Sirunyan, the Director at the National Philharmonic Orchestra said.

