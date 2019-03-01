Rally organized by PM Pashinyan kicks off from Freedom Square to commemorate 11th anniversary of March 1 deadly events

YEREVAN, MARCH 1, ARMENPRESS. The Rally organized by PM Pashinyan has kicked off from the Freedom Square. The rally is dedicated to the memory of the victims of March 1 events of 2008.

ARMENPRESS reports PM Pashinyan, other high ranking officials and representatives of various parties participate in the rally.

On February 21 Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan invited the citizens of Armenia to participate in the rally.

‘The rally will be dedicated to the victory of the citizens of Armenia, will be against electoral frauds, violence, corruption and illegalities. The rally will herald the fact that the victory of the citizen and power of the citizen are irreversible in Armenia. There will be no more electoral frauds in Armenia, we clearly stand against violence in general, as well as political violence, corruption and illegalities’, Pashinyan emphasized.

