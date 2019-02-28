Egypt to promote Armenian commerce during African Union presidency

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 28, ARMENPRESS. Egyptian Ambassador to Armenia Bahaa El Din Bahgat Dessouki says his country will try to present Armenian goods to African countries during its tenure as President at the African Union.

“This year, in 2019 Egypt is chairing the African Union,” he told reporters today. “And we can open the African market for Armenian products also. He said Egypt is ready to promote Armenian goods at the African Union.

Dessouki, who took office as ambassador a month ago, says he has met with the President of the Chamber of Commerce in Armenia to understand what Armenia needs and what it can offer to Egypt.

The ambassador says he is yet to receive a list of products that Armenia can export to Egypt. The Egyptian ambassador says he too will then submit their list.

Dessouki vowed to provide assistance as soon as he receives the list of potentially exportable goods.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

